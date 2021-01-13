Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at English and Robinson. Multiple arrests were made.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West 7th.
Identity theft in the unit block of Morin.
Driving while suspended at Franklin and Harrison. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Theft in the 1700 block of East Fairchild.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Driving while revoked in the unit block of State. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 800 block of East South.
Attempted arson in the 2600 block of Cannon.
Aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Cleveland.
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Campbell. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 5100 block of Cedar, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Theft in the 18700 block of Route 119, Alvin.
Criminal damage in the 16800 block of Shangri La, Oakwood.
Identity theft in the 21200 block of North Henning.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Abandoned vehicle at Route 136 and 350 East, Armstrong.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
