Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 2000 block of West Main.
Theft in the 1400 block of North Logan.
Burglary in the 400 block of East Main.
Residential burglary and disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Giddings. A man was arrested.
No valid license and public nuisance at Jackson and Main. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Battery in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Wednesday:
Prowler in the unit block of Shorewood Drive.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Patty Drive, Oakwood.
Criminal damage to property in the 17400 block of Twin Hills, Westville.
Wednesday:
Towed motor vehicle in the 300 block of West Lake Blvd., Danville.
Theft in the 1700 block of North State, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
