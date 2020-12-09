Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Driving while revoked in the 3600 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 700 block of East Williams. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (X3) at Gilbert and North. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked and public nuisance in the 1700 block of Glenwood. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Forgery in the 600 block of North Gilbert.
Driving while revoked in the 200 block of Brewer. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 100 N. Griffin. A woman was arrested.
Deceptive practice in the 1000 block of North Franklin.
Recovered property in the 500 block of Pixley.
Battery in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Noise complaint in the 1000 block of Summit.
Retail theft at Goodwill, 904 N. Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property at Kelly’s Sign Shop, 1004 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal trespass to property in the 100 block of North Kansas.
Domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Wanted on a warrant in the 3600 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 200 block of Crockett, Catlin.
Wanted on a warrant at Casey’s, 112 S. Chicago, Rossville.
Disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of Willow, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on an Edgar County warrant in the 500 block of Brickyard. A man was arrested.
Wednesday:
Domestic dispute in the unit block of Lee, Oakwood.
Possession of meth with intent at McKibben and South Summit, Rossville.
