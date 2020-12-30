Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at West Voorhees and Grant.
Driving while suspended at Griffin and Seminary. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Bowman and Brook. A man was arrested.
Theft in the unit block of Shorewood Drive.
No valid driver’s license at Seminary and Kimball. A man was arrested.
Recovered property in the unit block of East Woodlawn.
Criminal trespass in the 100 block of East Center.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Minnesota.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Violation of an order of protection in the 2600 block of East Main.
Wanted on a warrant at Gilbert and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 3353 N. Vermilion.
Wednesday:
Missing person in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Aggravated assault in the 100 block of North 2nd, Danville.
Disorderly conduct, battery to a police officer and resisting arrest in the 200 block of Victor, Westville.
No valid driver’s license at Illiana Drive and Georgetown Road, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Henning, Danville.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Henning, Danville.
Driving while suspended at North State and East Kelly, Westville. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Burglary in the 21100 block of East 3750 North, Rossville.
Wednesday
No valid driver’s license at Georgetown and Ramp roads, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.