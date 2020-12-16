Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Unauthorized use of another’s debit card with intent to defraud at the Days Inn, 77 N. Gilbert.
Deceptive practice in the 3600 block of Tuttle.
Retail theft at All About Eyes, 3679 N. Vermilion.
Violation of an order of protection in the 700 block of West Columbia. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of East Voorhees. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 100 block of Indiana.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to property and no FOID in the unit block of East Roselawn.
Retail theft at Family Dollar, 2 E. Main. A woman was arrested.
Driving while revoked and obstructing a police officer in the unit block of Hampton.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of Meadowlawn. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of East Fairchild.
Parental visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Identity theft in the 4200 block of East 2500 North, Armstrong.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 14300 block of North, 920 East, Fairmount.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Georgetown and Lyons, Danville.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of North Chicago, Sidell.
Theft of services in the 2500 block of Georgetown.
Possession of meth at the Budget Motel, 2516 Georgetown, Westville. A man was arrested.
Threat in the 300 block of West Kelly, Westville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 400 block of Webster, Catlin.
Wednesday:
Driving while license suspended at H and 2nd, Tilton.
Domestic dispute in the 23800 block of Mill, Georgetown.
Possession of meth at Lane and West 16th, Tilton.
