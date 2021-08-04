Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Driving under the influence at North Vermilion and Voorhees.
Criminal trespass at Beeler Terrace, 300 Bradley Lane.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Battery and domestic battery in the unit block of Tillman.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1800 block of East Main.
Aggravated battery in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Criminal damage to residence in the 600 block of Pixley.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Burglary in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Theft in the unit block of East Main.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.