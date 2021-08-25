Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Assault in the 2400 block of East Main.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Grace.
Burglary in the 400 block of North Gilbert.
No valid driver’s license at Griffin and Fairchild. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant at English and Fowler. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Bowman.
Theft and criminal trespass to property in the 500 block of Junction.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of Montclaire.
Criminal damage in the unit block of North Walnut.
Theft in the 100 block of East 9th.
Battery in the 2900 block of East Main. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1100 blcok of North Grant. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Cherry and Washington. A man was arrested.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main.
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of West Columbia.
Aggravated domestic battery at Meade Park, 20 S. Oregon Ave.
Tuesday:
Driving while suspended at the I-74 entry ramp, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked at Barbara and Lee, Oakwood. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant in the 11400 block of East 2030 North, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 22300 block of North 900 East, Danville.
Theft in the unit block of Shaw, Westville.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at 6th Avenue and Main, Hoopeston.
Theft in the 200 block of South State, Westville.
