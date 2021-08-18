Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant and possession of a controlled substance at Bowman and Seminary. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Vermilion and Townsend.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of Oak.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Grace.
Criminal trespass in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Knollcrest.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1200 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of North Washington.
Criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Recovered property in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 4100 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Griffin and Main. A woman was arrested.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Delta Drive, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 12700 block of Grape Creek, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 12700 block of Grape Creek Road, Danville.
Identity theft in the 17700 block of East 670 North, Georgetown.
Battery in the 15500 block of East 2820 North, Alvin.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of East Wyman Avenue, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at East Main and Griffin, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Grace, Danville. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at North Logan and West Main, Danville. A man was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.