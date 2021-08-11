Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
Criminal trespass in the unit block of Columbus.
Theft in the 900 block of Garfield.
Deceptive practices at First Midwest Bank, 100 N. Gilbert. A man was arrested.
No valid license at East Main and Home.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of North Grant.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Lynch Drive. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of East Voorhees. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at Hazel and Harrison. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage to property and theft of a motor vehicle part at Express Packaging, 509 N. Vermilion.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Domestic battery in the 3500 block of Cambridge.
Disorderly conduct at Simply Storage, 1810 E. Voorhees.
Theft of lost or mislaid property in the 500 block of Pixley.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday:
Reckless Discharge at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.
Driving while suspended at East Fairchild and North Vermilion.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage and robbery at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Theft in the 2100 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of North Third, Ridge Farm. A man was arrested.
Motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Brewer.
Unlawful use of a weapon at Lane and Ramp, Tilton. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at Route 136 and Henning Road, Henning. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Mill Road, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, Danville. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 3700 block of North Lake Boulevard, Danville.
Theft from auto in the 1200 block of Winter, Danville.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Winter, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wednesday:
Theft at North State and East Main, Westville.
Driving on suspended license at Moore and South Jefferson, Tilton.
Theft in the 3600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
