Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Battery in the 3400 block of East Main.
Wanted on a warrant at Washington and Williams. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of North Hazel. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID – felon, possession of a controlled substance – delivery, and possession of cannabis – intent in the 900 block of Belton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Bowman. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Reckless discharge in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 300 block of East Voorhees.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of Commercial. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property in the 900 block of Redden Court. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at Seminary and Collett. A man was issued a notice to appear.
No valid driver’s license at South Gilbert and 3rd. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Theft in the 500 block of East Fairchild.
Fraud in the 600 block of Harmon.
Tuesday:
Criminal trespass in the 16400 block of Leverich, Danville.
Stop arm violation in the 17200 block of East and 1250 North, Bismarck.
Illegal dumping in the 20900 block of Denmark.
Identity theft in the unit block of Miller Lane, Danville.
Theft in the 600 block of Highland Boulevard, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of East and Catlin-Tilton Road, Fairmount. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of South State, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant, possession of meth and driving while revoked in the 700 block of South First, Hoopeston.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 2100 block of Georgetown Raod, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant, driving while license suspended at Georgetown Road and Illiana Drive, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while license suspended at Ramp and Georgetown roads, Tilton.
