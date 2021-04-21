Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Dakota. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
Fraud in the 1400 block of East May.
Unlawful use of another’s debit card in the 1000 block of East Williams.
Forgery in the 1000 block of East Williams.
No valid driver’s license at Illinois and Main. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Harvey. A woman was arrested.
Stolen motorcycle in the 1500 block of East English.
Theft in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Driving while suspended and wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Vermilion. Two were arrested.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Assault in the 800 block of North Logan. A woman was arrested.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Violation of a bail bond in the 900 block of Peach, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice in the 100 block of West Railroad, Alvin. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville.
Driving while suspended at West Ross Lane and Kingsdale, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
