Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Criminal trespass to property in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1000 block of Grove.
Domestic battery and disorderly conduct in the unit block of North California.
Driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance and wanted on a warrant at Cannon and Illinois. A man and a woman were arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Stroup.
Theft in the 700 block of Sherman.
Criminal trespass in the 100 block of Delaware.
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Burglary to residence in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Battery in the 300 block of Bradley.
Battery in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Resisting police officer in the 100 block of West Main.
Domestic battery at First Financial Bank, 2750 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of East Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of North Bowman.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property in the 600 block of East 13th, Danville.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Woodland Hills, Bismarck.
Theft in the 100 block of North North, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Driving while suspended and unlawful license plate display in the 100 block of South Gilbert, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Possession of meth in the North 4th, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Vermilion and Douglas, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of East 8th, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of South State, Westville. A man was arrested.
