Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Criminal damage in the 400 block of South Buchanan. A woman was arrested.
Burglary in the 800 block of Johnson.
Wanted on a warrant and aggravated domestic battery in the 2800 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 200 block of North Gilbert.
Aggravated battery in the 500 block of Robinson.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1200 block of Grant.
Theft in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Theft in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Burglary in the 600 block of East South.
Retail theft in the 4100 block of North Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Retail theft in the unit block of East West Newell. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East West Newell. A man was arrested.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 3800 block of Sonny Lane.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Shadowlawn.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 800 block of North Bowman.
Theft in the unit block of South Griffin.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of Sager.
Order of protection in the 1200 block of Grant.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Towed motor vehicle in the 300 block of East Main, Westville.
Fleeing and eluding and possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of East 200 North, Sidell. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 15500 block of Illinois, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of North Logan, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 1600 block of Georgetown, Tilton. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at the Macon County Jail, Decatur. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at West Lincoln and First, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Burglary in the 4000 block of North 1500 East, Ridge Farm.
Driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia at Kingsdale and Henson, Tilton.
Unlawful display of registration at Georgetown and Ross Lane, Tilton.
