Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Friday:
Crossing outside of sidewalk at Gilbert and Williams. A man was given a notice to appear.
Loud noise at Williams and Robinson. A man was given a notice to appear.
Saturday:
Theft in the 400 block of North Beard.
Driving while suspended at Gilbert and Lafayette. A woman was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 700 block of Iak.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 3000 block of Golf Circle.
Burglary to vehicle in the 500 block of West Fairchild.
Burglary to vehicle in the 500 block of West Fairchild.
Burglary to vehicle in the unit block of Maywood.
Violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of Fairlawn.
Wanted on a warrant at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Indiana.
Fraud at Walnut and Main.
Sunday:
Driving while license suspended at East Main and Bowman.
Wanted on a warrant and domestic battery in teh 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Reckless discharge in the unit block of North Virginia.
Criminal damage in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct at Starcrest Cleaners, 100 W. Fairchild.
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of Griggs.
Theft in the unit block of Maywood Drive.
Driving while suspended at Vermilion and Woodbury. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 1800 block of East Main. A woman was arrested.
Battery at OSF ER, 812 N. Logan.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Oak.
Theft in the 1300 block of East Williams.
Theft in the 300 block of Harmon.
Monday:
Criminal trespass in the 400 block of North Beard.
Domestic battery and interference in the 1200 block of Garden.
Domestic battery and resisting in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Criminal damage and resisting arreste in the 300 block of North Washington.
Residential burglary in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Theft at Allure Hair, 2603 N. Vermilion.
Theft and burglary at Francis and Avenue C.
Burglary to a motor vehicle and credit card fraud at Liberty School, 20 E. Liberty.
Residential burglary in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of North Fairchild.
Aggravated battery at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Burglary in the 500 block of Francis.
Theft of lost/mislaid property at Courtesy Motors, 200 block of West Main.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Towed motor vehicle at US 150 and 780 East, Oakwood.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Drive, Fithian.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft of title in the 700 block of South State, Westville.
Criminal trespass in the 14500 block of Hungry Hollow Road, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage at Sadie’s Place, 4009 E. Main, Danville.
Sunday:
Theft of vehicle in the 200 block of Western Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of East Orange, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at First and Ramp, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Hoopeston Area High School, 615 E. Orange, Hoopeston.
Theft of firearm in the 200 block of South Daisy Lane, Danville.
Monday:
Criminal damage to auto in the 600 block of West Chestnut, Hoopeston.
Warrant for arrest at South Market and East Washington, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery and trespassing in the 800 block of East McCracken, Hoopeston.
Disorderly conduct at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Domestic battery and criminal trespassing to property in the 800 block of East McCracken, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 200 block of Arlington, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.