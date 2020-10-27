Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Theft in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding and obstructing justice at Walnut and Madison. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct at Towne Center, 2 E. Main.
Theft in the 1100 block of Harmon.
Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of North Sherman.
Driving while suspended at Giddings and May. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Belton. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery at English and James Place.
Tuesday:
Aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of West Voorhees.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of North John, Fithian.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of West Main, Westville. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 1600 block of North State, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 600 block of Crestwood, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of South 5th, Hoopeston.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
