Incidents reported to police included:

Danville

Monday:

Theft in the 600 block of North Griffin.

Aggravated fleeing and eluding and obstructing justice at Walnut and Madison. A man was arrested.

Disorderly conduct at Towne Center, 2 E. Main.

Theft in the 1100 block of Harmon.

Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of North Sherman.

Driving while suspended at Giddings and May. A woman was arrested.

Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Belton. A man was arrested.

Aggravated battery at English and James Place.

Tuesday:

Aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of West Voorhees.

Vermilion County

Monday:

Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.

Domestic battery in the 500 block of North John, Fithian.

Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of West Main, Westville. A man was arrested.

Battery in the 1600 block of North State, Westville.

Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.

Identity theft in the 600 block of Crestwood, Tilton.

Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.

Tuesday:

Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of South 5th, Hoopeston.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

