Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant and driving while revoked at Franklin and Dodge. A man was arrested.
Unlawful visitation interference at McDonald’s, 101 S. Gilbert.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of Walnut.
Domestic battery, interfering with report of domestic battery and criminal damage to property at the Red Roof Inn, 389 Lynch Road.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 500 block of Pixley.
Telephone harassment in the 300 block of East Roselawn.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Commercial.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Sager.
Criminal trespass in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Identity theft in the unit block of East Roselawn.
Recovered property in the 700 block of Commercial.
Burglary in the 1500 block of East English.
Tuesday:
Driving after suspension at Main and Oregon Avenue.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of Benson, Tilton.
Criminal damage in the 30400 block of Smith, Armstrong.
Identity theft in the 7200 block of East 850 North, Fairmount.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Burglary in the 1300 block of Polk, Danville.
