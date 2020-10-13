Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of Jewell.
Criminal trespassing and battery at the Vermilion River Beer Company, 103 N. Vermilion.
Reckless discharge of firearm at Tennessee and Cleveland.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Commercial.
Driving while revoked at East Main and Alexander. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Delaware.
Violation of a court order at McDonald’s, 109 S. Gilbert.
Aggravated assault and domestic battery in the 700 block of South Stewart.
Domestic battery and criminal trespassing to property in the 1200 block of North Vermilion.
Burglary to vehicle at Buddy’s Home Furnishings in the 700 block of North Gilbert.
Burglary in the 1300 block of Lape.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of North Franklin. A woman was arrested.
Retail theft and criminal trespassing at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell.
Theft at Gilbert Street Auto, 101 N. Gilbert.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of Griggs.
Tuesday:
Driving while license suspended at North Bowman and Myers Street.
Criminal trespass at Mach 1, 510 N. Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Theft in the 13300 block of Route 150, Oakwood.
Identity theft in the 200 block of Seminary, Catlin.
Driving while suspended at Catlin-Homer and 800 East, Catlin. A man was arrested.
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Pilot, Ridge Farm.
Disorderly conduct at Phillips 66, 502 N. Oakwood.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
