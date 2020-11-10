Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Theft at Red Mask Theater, 601 N. Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct at Fairchild and Vermilion.
Burglary to vehicle in the unit block of East Main.
Criminal damage at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Possession of fictitious plates at Gilbert and 4th. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery at Casey’s, 845 E. Voorhees.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 400 block of West Winter.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 900 block of Belron.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of North Collett.
Battery in the 600 block of Jewell.
Wanted on a warrant at Williams and Bowman. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle at Main and Vermilion.
Possible arson at Habitat Restore, 422 N. Vermilion.
Criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, defacing ID marks on a weapon and criminal sexual assault in the 900 block of Fowler. A man was arrested.
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 500 block of West Voorhees.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Burglary in the 33000 block of North 1850 East, Alvin.
Identity theft in the 9200 block of East 1446 North, Fairmount.
Burglary in the unit block of Bridgett, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle at Stoney Creek Lane, Danville.
Tuesday:
Domestic battery and assault in the unit block of Maplewood Drive, Danville.
Fraud in the 100 block of South Chicago, Rossville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
