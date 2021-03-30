Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Criminal damage in the 200 block of East Raymond.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Burglary to residence in the 200 block of East South.
Missing person in the 300 block of East Madison. Missing is Torrance E. Beard.
Theft in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1300 block of Harmon. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Hubbard. A man was arrested.
Tuesday:
Domestic battery and wanted on a warrant in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Residential burglary in the 900 block of Hillside.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Battery in the 22900 block of Route 1, Danville.
Theft in the 200 block of South Guthrie, Rankin.
Theft in the 100 block of North Lake Avenue, Danville.
Theft in the 200 block of North Wilson, Potomac.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Dowiatt, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted to a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Fail to report change of address in the unit block of East South, Danville.
Burglary in the 300 block of Gilbert, Rossville.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
