Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Bryan.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of East Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of North Bowman.
Residential burglary and deceptive practice in the 600 block of Douglas.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Beechwood. A man was arrested.
Phone harassment in the unit block of South Virginia.
Theft in the 100 block of Payne.
Theft in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of North Franklin. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Sherman.
Theft in the 1400 block of Grant.
Driving while suspended in the 1000 block of East Williams. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Elly Cove Lane, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 3000 block of Vine, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of Bensyl, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant (x4) in the unit block of East South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property in the 17600 block of 1200 East, Oakwood. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Forest Park, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.