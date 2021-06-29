Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Theft at Berry’s Garden Center, 3714 N. Vermilion.
Driving while suspended at Logan and Kimber.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Avenue A.
Assault in the 300 block of Dawn.
Violation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the unit block of Grand Circle.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while revoked at State and Main. A man was arrested.
Burglary to motor vehicle and theft in the 300 block of North California.
Burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Grant.
Unlawful visitatioin interference at McDonald’s, 109 W. Gilbert.
Fraud at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Aggravated assault in the 600 block of East Main.
Violation of an order of protection in the 800 block of East Harrison.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of East Seminary.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of South Buchanan.
Recovered property in the 300 block of North Crawford.
Theft in the 1000 block of Shasta.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Tuesday:
Criminal trespassing in the 400 block of Oak.
Domestic battery at Cleveland Avenue and South Griffin.
Criminal damage and criminal trespassing in the unit block of South Griffin.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Towed motor vehicle in the 300 block of East Court, Fairmount.
Criminal damage to property at Mach One, 1515 Georgetown, Tilton.
Possession of meth at Harrison and Benton, Rossville. Two arrests were made.
Criminal trespassing to property and wanted on a warrant in the 7300 block of Walnut Avenue, Collison. A woman was arrested.
