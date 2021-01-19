Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Criminal damage to property at Tractor Supply, 3823 N. Vermilion.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Domestic battery in the unit block of North California.
Burglary in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Fraud in the Public Safety Building lobby, 2 E. South.
Theft from a motor vehicle in the 3800 block of Sunny Lane.
Resisting/obstructing a police officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing to propery in the 100 block of Delaware. A man was arrested.
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 2200 block of Smith Avenue.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Theft in the unit block of Excavator Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance and wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of West Main, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue, Danville.
Tuesday:
Driving while license suspended at State and Kelly, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
