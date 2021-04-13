Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Theft in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Theft in the 1800 block of East Main.
Retail theft in the unit block of East West Newell.
Disorderly conduct at the Wolford Apartments, 9 E. Harrison.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and California. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Delaware.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x4) in the 100 block of West Ellsworth. A woman was arrested.
Theft at Bowman Estates, 1968 N. Bowman.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle at Beechwood and Fowler. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 West Fairchild, Danville.
Driving under the influence in the 200 block of Delaware. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Possession of cannabis at Vermilion and Clay. A woman was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at Big Rock Trailer Park, 1362 W. Williams.
Assault at Taco Bell, 501 S. Gilbert.
Aggravated domestic in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Fraud in the 100 block of East State, Potomac.
Theft at Brunswick Tavern, 207 W. Main, Westville.
Theft at North 840 East and East 3100 North, Potomac.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 500 block of Highland Park, Danville.
Theft in the 100 block of Arlington, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Casey’s, 1900 Georgetown Road, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x3) at the Champaign County Jail. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 28100 block of Potomac-Collison, Potomac.
Telephone harassment in the 3100 block of East Voorhees, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 2800 block of North 480 East, Sidell.
Theft in the 300 block of Benton, Rossville.
