Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Theft in the unit block of Kentucky.
Driving while revoked at Harmon and English. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Theft of medication in the 700 block of Sherman.
Driving while suspended at Williams and Nebraska. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Burglary to a motor vehicle at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion.
Possession of a controlled substance at Main and Iowa. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection at McDonald’s, 3195 N. Vermilion.
Robbery and aggravated battery at Douglas Park, 520 S. Bowman.
Possession of stolen property in the 800 block of Sherman.
Illegal dumping in the 200 block of North Logan.
Recovered property at Popeyes, 3530 N. Vermilion.
Vermilion County:
Wednesday:
Stolen vehicle in the unit block of Hodge, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Home repair fraud in the 100 block of East Ross Lane, Tilton.
Burglary at Hub City, 105 N. Chicago, Rossville.
Domestic battery in the 17000 block of East 200 North, Ridge Farm. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 13700 block of Grape Creek Road, Danville.
Possession of a controlled substance at Batestown Road and Lenover, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
