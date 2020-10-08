Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Baldwin.
Burglary in the unit block of Tillman.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Center.
Theft in the 300 block of East Roselawn.
Aggravated battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Theft in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Bowman.
Theft in the 3000 block of East Main, Danville.
Medical assist and domestic battery in the 400 block of Sager.
Thursday:
Criminal trespass in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moore.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 800 block of Griggs.
Aggravated battery and obstructing in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Driving under the influence at Main and Virginia.
Domestic battery in the 1900 block of Deerwood.
Recovered property in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Recovered property in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Burglary to auto in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Retail theft at County Market, 1628 Georgetown, Tilton.
Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of West Chestnut, Hoopeston.
Burglary in the 6000 block of Route 1, Georgetown.
Battery at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville.
Sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
Violation of a bail bond in the 100 block of East 4th, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
