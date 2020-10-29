Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Theft in the 100 block of Seminary.
Burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Deceptive practice in the 1100 block of East Voorhees.
Criminal trespass to state supported property and obstructing/resisting arrest in the 900 block of Campbell Lane. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 1400 block of Woodridge.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of Giddings. A woman was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle in the 200 block of West Short.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Redden Court. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 800 block of Sunset Ridge.
Possession of cannabis at East Main and North Griffin. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 900 block of Hillside.
Criminal damage to property and battery in the 100 block of North Beard.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Henderson. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia at South 6th and West Washington, Hoopeston.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1200 Pennsylvania.
Criminal damage in the 1700 block of North Gilbert.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
