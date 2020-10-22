Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Battery in the 500 block of North Collett.
Criminal trespassing in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Theft in the 900 block of East Winter.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting at North and Vermilion.
Criminal trespassing in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Noise complaint in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Redden. A woman was arrested.
Stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Nicholas.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Campbell.
Driving while suspended at Cronkhite and Main. A man was arrested.
Battery in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Burglary in the 700 block of North Griffin.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Lorraine. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Burglary to an auto in the 18400 block of East and 950 North, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at Vermilion Valley Produce, 310 E. South, Danville.
Theft in the 200 block of Sunset, Danville.
Burglary to an auto in the 500 block of Kentucky Avenue, Westville.
Burglary to auto in the 10300 block of North and 1850 East, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of West 5th, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Lee Lane, Indianola.
Theft in the unit block of South Hodge, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary to vehicle in the 18700 block of East 1100 North, Westville.
Thursday:
Missing report in the unit block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at Lane and King, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
