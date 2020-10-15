Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Rue Orleans.
Driving while revoked and possession of cannabis at Griffin and Cleveland. Multiple arrests were made.
Unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID in the 200 block of East Winter Avenue. A man was arrested.
No valid drivers license and obstructing identification at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Moore. A man was arrested.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of East Main. Several were arrested.
No valid drivers license Walnut and English. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Theft and domestic battery at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Criminal damage to property at North Jackson and East Main.
Violation of Sex Offender Registration Act in the 1200 block of North Grant.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the 100 block of Cherry. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 300 block of East Madison.
Criminal damage at North Walnut and West English.
Domestic battery in the unit block of North Bowman.
Violation of a court order in the 700 block of South Stewart.
Unlawful use of a weapon at Edgewood and Koehn.
Possession of a controlled substance at Lape and Virginia. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Theft in the 1200 block of Polk, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of East Young, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Credit card fraud in the 900 block of South Sanducky, Catlin.
Intimidation and battery in the 300 block of Ohio, Westville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 18300 block of Barn Ridge Road, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery and unlawful restraint in the 13500 block of North 1775 East, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of West Clay, Ridge Farm.
Thursday:
Battery at Julee’s Shooting Star Saloon, 109 W. Main, Westville.
Obstructing a police officer at the Budget Motel, 2516 Georgetown Rd., Danville.
Fictitious license at Georgetown and Greenwood, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
