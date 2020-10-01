Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Aggravated battery at Fatman’s, 138 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 2000 block of Westview Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked at Vermilion and Williams. A man was arrested.
Recovered property in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Theft in the 600 block of West Fairchild.
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of North Voorhees.
Driving while suspended at North Griffin and East Seminary. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Residential burglary in the 500 block of Grant.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Forrest.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Giddings. A woan was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Robinson.
Residential burglary in the 100 block of Iowa.
Recovered property in the 400 block of Harmon.
Thursday:
Criminal trespassing at the Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert.
Burglary to residence in the 400 block of Oak.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of Lake Bluff, Oakwood.
Violation of an order of protection in the 700 block of Mill, Georgetown.
Illegal dumping in the 19200 block of East 2000 North, Danville.
Illegal duming in the unit block of Danville, Westville.
Possession of meth and resisting a peace officer at Mikel and Vance Lane., Danville A woman was arrested.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 9400 block of North 1950 East, Georgetown.
Deceptive practices at Casey’s General Store, 101 E. US Route 150, Oakwood.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
