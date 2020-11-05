Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Campbell Lane. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 1000 block of Clarence.
Credit card fraud in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Bowman.
Fraud in the unit block of East Main.
Domestic battery, obstructing and resisting in the unit block of Schultz.
Violation of an order of protection in the 3000 block of Golf Terrace.
Thursday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the unit block of East Harrison.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Tillman.
Theft in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Domestic dispute at Kals Roadhouse, 2526 Georgetown Road, Danville.
Thursday:
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of East North, Ridge Farm.
Towed motor vehicle at Rose’s Tavern, 13127 Grape Creek Road, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.