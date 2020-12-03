Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Possession of another’s credit card in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Deceptive practices in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of North Michigan.
Identity theft in the 1400 block of Franklin.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 1200 block of Rue Orleans.
Telephone harassment in the 300 block of West Fairchild.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Driving while license revoked at Denmark and Old Ottawa.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Criminal trespassing in the 19800 block of East 1100 North, Danville.
Driving under the influence at East Young and 7th, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 1800 block of Perrysville Road, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Casey’s, 100 E. State, Potomac.
Theft of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of North Lakeview, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of North Lakeview, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 15900 block of Arrowhead, Danville.
Theft in the 200 block of Smith Street, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
