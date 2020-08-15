Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 2500 block of East. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery at Fairchild and Franklin.
Harassment by electronic communication at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3101 N. Vermilion.
Deceptive practice at First Financial, 901 N. Gilbert.
Theft in the 400 block of Robinson.
Criminal sexual assault in the unit block of East South.
Theft in the 1400 block of East Main.
Speeding 26-34 mph above limit at Winter and Monteray. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked at Voorhees and Bowman. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Possession of meth, possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1400 block of Warrington Avenue, Danville.
Theft in the 14600 block os East 3800 North, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at North G, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Arlington Drive, Danville. A man was arrested.
Harassment and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Timber Ridge, Oakwood.
Home repair fraud in the 300 block of North Oakwood, Oakwood.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass at Village Pantry, 502 N. Oakwood, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Friday:
Towed motor vehicle at West Stufflebeam and South Chicago, Rossville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
