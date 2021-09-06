Incidents reported to police included:
Saturday:
Retail theft at Jack Flash, 510 N. Gilbert. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Sunday:
Traffic accident in the 1300 block of North Logan.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of West Roselawn.
Theft at the PSB lobby, 2 E. South.
Battery in the 1400 block of North Bowman.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1500 block of Griggs. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of Forrest.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 2600 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of North Beard.
Monday:
Criminal trespass to property at the Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant, domestic battery and interference in the unit block of Schultz.
Sunday:
Burglary to vehicle in the 1500 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Driving under the influence at the 208 mile marker of I-74, Oakwood.
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia at Ramp and Georgetown roads, Tilton.
Domestic battery and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East North, Indianola.
Domestic battery in the 15900 block of Arrowhead, Danville. An arrest was made.
Driving while revoked in the 200 block of North Gray, Sidell. A woman was arrested.
Aggravated battery in the unit block of McFerren Way, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic battery in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, Danville.
Operating a motor vehicle without insurance in the 700 block of North Chicago, Rossville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
