Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft in the 1300 block of Grant.
Resisting and obstructing and criminal trespassing in the 1800 block of East Main.
Obstructing and disorderly in the 900 block of Shasta.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Chandler.
Burglary in the 1100 block of East Fairchild.
Battery in the unit block of South Stewart.
Criminal damage to property in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Driving while revoked and public nuisance at Williams and Junction. A man was arrested.
Credit card fraud and fraudulent use of electronic transmission in the 1200 block of James Place.
Criminal damage in the unit block of East Raymond Avenue.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Fowler.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1200 block of Grant.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Visitation interference in the unit block of 1st, Tilton.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 8th, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary to residence and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Smith, Westville.
