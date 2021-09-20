Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft in the 300 block of Walnut.
Telephone harassment in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Theft in the 100 block of Grace.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Assault and disorderly conduct in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Grant.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Davis.
Wanted on a warrant on North Bowman. A woman was arrested.
Motor vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Cleveland.
Wanted on a warrant (x3) at South State and Main. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order or protection in the 200 block of East Winter.
Theft in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Porter.
Aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the 200 block of California.
Monday:
Telephone harassment in the 800 block of Sherman.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Recovered property in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Moore.
Abandoned vehicle in the 900 block of Rogers.
Theft in the 100 block of Minnesota.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at 4th and Penn, Hoopeston.
Theft in the 500 block of West Thompson.
Monday:
Criminal damage in the 16200 block of North 970 East, Oakwood.
Unlawful display in the 2200 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.