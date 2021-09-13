Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of West 5th, Tilton.
Aggravated battery in the 1200 block of East Main.
Recovered property in the 800 block of Holiday.
Aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Clements.
Harassment in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Burglary in the 300 block of East Voorhees.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of Bryan. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at East Main and Delaware Avenue. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Aggravaged assault and resisting arrest in the 400 block of West Main. A woman was arrested.
Assault in the unit block of South Buchanan.
Harassment in the 600 block of East English.
Driving while license suspended at Bowman and Seminary.
Driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license at East Main and College.
Armed robbery in the 1800 block of East Main.
Sunday:
Assault and disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Wanted on a warrant and domestic battery at College and South.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Criminal trespass in the 600 block of Highland Boulevard, Danville.
Theft in the 1700 block of North State, Westville.
Burglary in the unit block of Lenover, Danville.
Domestic battery and aggravated assault in the 1400 block of Evans Avenue, Danville.
Driving while suspended at Lincoln and East 14th, Tilton. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant and criminal damage in the 100 block of East 8th, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East State, Potomac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.