Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft in the unit block of Poland.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Wanted on a warrant at Elizabeth and Commercial.
Home invasion in the 1400 block of Grant.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Battery in the 300 block of Eastgate.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of North Hazel. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Vermilion and Liberty. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal trespassing to land in the unit block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 1300 block of North Franklin.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 200 block of East English. A man was arrested.
Possession of another’s credit card in the 1200 block of East Main.
Theft in the 1000 block of East Williams.
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of Martin.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Bryan, Danville.
Possession of stolen property at South 3rd and East Maple, Hoopeston.
Domestic battery in the 7900 block of Catlin-Indianola, Catlin.
Aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Guthrie, Rankin.
Burglary from motor vehicle in the 700 block of North English, Sidell.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of South, Alvin.
Violation of court order in the unit block of 1st Avenue, Tilton.
Monday:
Order of protection violation in the 200 block of North State, Fairmount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.