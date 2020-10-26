Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Threat in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Illegal dumping in the 1500 block of Russell.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Robinson. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection and disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Rue Orleans.
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Vermilion County
Friday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Hoopeston Police Department, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Saturday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of East Chestnut, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Sunday:
Recovered property in the 29800 block of North, 1728 East, Alvin.
Identity theft in the 1700 block of Lincoln, Tilton.
Theft in the 700 block of Atwood, Tilton.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 17800 block of East, 1290 North, Danville.
Monday:
Domestic battery in the 2500 block of Georgetown, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
