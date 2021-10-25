Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant, driving while revoked, resisting and obstructing a police officer and fleeing and eluding a police officer in the 800 block of North Logan. Two arrests were made.
Wanted on a warrant (x2), aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of North Logan. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 3700 block of North Vermilion.
Theft in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Theft of lost or mislaid property in the 600 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery and criminal trespass in the 700 block of East South.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Cleveland.
Domestic battery in the unit block of East South.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 400 block of Union.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Theft of lost property in the 17900 block of Newtown, Oakwood.
Unlawful use of a weapon at Route 49 and 3200 North, Armstrong.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of South 2nd, Hoopeston.
Driving while license suspended at South Gilbert and East 1st, Danville.
