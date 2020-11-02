Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 800 block of Griggs. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 400 block of East Williams.
No valid drivers license in the 800 block of Lynch Road. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Oak.
Domestic battery and theft at Green Meadows.
Harassment in the 300 block of Robinson.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Florida.
Vermilion County
Friday:
Theft in the 800 block of South Market, Hoopeston.
Saturday:
Theft in the 200 block of Redspore, Westville.
Sunday:
Hit and run accident in the 500 block of West Washington, Hoopeston.
Driving under the influence, Scott’s Law and towed a motor vehicle in the 2600 block of North and State Route 49, Armstrong.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 500 block of Brown Road, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 10900 block of Kickapoo Park Road, Oakwood.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 23900 block of Indian Springs Road, Danville. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
