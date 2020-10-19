Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Criminal damage in the unit block of Iowa.
Criminal damage at Danville Grocery, 1814 E. Main.
Burglary in the 700 block of North Bowman.
Burglary at Robinson Chiropractic, 3595 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage in the 1400 block of Vine.
Armed robbery at Quick Stop Tobacco, 1403 E. Main.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no valid FOID in the 600 block of Harmon. Several were arrested.
Theft in the unit block of Columbus.
Aggravated battery with a vehicle in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Nicklas.
Retail theft at Circle K, 610 E. Main.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1600 block of East Main.
Fraud at Monical’s, 3542 N. Vermilion.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Glenwood.
Criminal trespassers in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
