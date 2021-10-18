Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at Bowman and Seminary. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of South Griffin. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 600 block of East South.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Battery and criminal damage in the unit block of East South.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Sherman. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and obstructing in the 900 block of Fowler. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of South Griffin. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage and wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of Johnson. A man was arrested.
Monday:
Motor vehicle theft at Cannon and Indiana.
Driving under the influence at East Williams and Griffin.
Medical assist in the 800 block of Sherman.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Fraud in the 100 block of James, Westville.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 100 block of Victor.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of H, Tilton.
No valid driver’s license at the 216 mile marker of I-74. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at G and East 5th, Tilton. A man was arrested.
