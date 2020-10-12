Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of East Main.
Theft in the 300 block of North Alexander.
Driving while revoked in the 900 block of North Gilbert. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Battery at North Logan Health Care Center, 801 N. Logan.
No valid driver’s license in the 11900 block of East 2130 North. A man was arrested.
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of North California. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Criminal trespass to property in the 500 block of Brown, Danville.
Driving while license revoked in the 100 block of Taylor, Tilton.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Walnut, Catlin.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of East Penn, Hoopeston.
Residential burglary in the 1300 block of South English, Westville.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Kentucky, Westville.
Domestic dispute in the 16500 block of East 1200 North, Westville.
Driving under the influence in the 12900 block of Georgetown-Indianola Road, Georgetown.
