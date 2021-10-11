Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Domestic battery in the unit block of East Raymond.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID in the 900 block of Robinson.
Aggravated assault in the unit block of North Virginia Avenue.
Stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
No valid driver’s license in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Driving under the influence in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Driving after suspension in the 1500 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.