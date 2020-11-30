Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Violation of an order of protection and robbery in the 300 block of North Bowman.
Unlawful use of a weapon at Super 8, 377 Lynch.
Burglary to a motor vehicle at the Quality Inn, 383 Lynch Dr.
Criminal damage to property at Cleveland and Crawford.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of North California.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue. A man was arrested.
Child custody at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Monday:
Prowler in the unit block of Fairweight.
Disorderly conduct at OSF, 812 N. Logan.
Aggravated battery in the 600 block of Bart.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Mendota Police Department, Mendota, Ill. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Mach One, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
