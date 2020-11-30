Incidents reported to police included:

Danville

Sunday:

Violation of an order of protection and robbery in the 300 block of North Bowman.

Unlawful use of a weapon at Super 8, 377 Lynch.

Burglary to a motor vehicle at the Quality Inn, 383 Lynch Dr.

Criminal damage to property at Cleveland and Crawford.

Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of North California.

Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.

Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue. A man was arrested.

Child custody at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.

Monday:

Prowler in the unit block of Fairweight.

Disorderly conduct at OSF, 812 N. Logan.

Aggravated battery in the 600 block of Bart.

Vermilion County

Sunday:

Wanted on a warrant at the Mendota Police Department, Mendota, Ill. A man was arrested.

Retail theft at Mach One, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

