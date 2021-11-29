Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Eastgate. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Deceptive practices in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Criminal damage, aggravated battery and mob action in the 100 block of Commercial.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 300 block of East Madison. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Burglary to vehicle in the 100 block of South State, Westville.
Driving while suspended at Catlin-Tilton Road and 1300 East, Catlin. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of West Williams, Westville.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of North 5th, Tilton.
Possession of meth at Georgetown Road and East 14th, Danville.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of West 5th, Tilton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.