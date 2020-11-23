Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of West Voorhees.
No valid driver’s license at South Griffin and Cleveland.
Aggravated assault in the 600 block of Jewell.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of National.
Driving while suspended at Seminary and Porter. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Aggravated battery in the 3800 block of Sonny Lane. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 600 block of Bensyl Drive.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of South Buchanan. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary and criminal damage in the 3800 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Walnut. A man was arrested.
Burglary of a motor vehicle at Townplace Suites, 330 Eastgate.
Theft at Days Inn, 77 N. Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Battery in the 300 block of East Seminary, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Sunday:
Harassment in the 100 block of Cook, Westville.
Assisting another agency at East 2750 North and North 1800 East, Bismarck.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Lake View, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery and interference with reporting a domestic battery in the unit block of Arlington Drive, Danville. Multiple arrests.
Assault in the 400 block of Norman, Westville. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
