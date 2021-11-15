Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft and battery in the unit block of Illinois.
Battery in the 1900 block of Oak.
Criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Sager.
Driving on a suspended license at East Main and Buchanan. A man was arrested.
Driving on a suspended license at North Gilbert and West Davis. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at North Gilbert and West Williams.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Theft in the unit block of East South.
Battery in the unit block of East Main. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass in the unit block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Residential burglary in the unit block of South Virginia.
Fleeing and eluding a police officer and driving while suspended at Chandler and Seminary. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of Moore.
Theft in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Criminal damage in the 13300 block of Hawbuck, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant (x4) at Georgetown Road and I-74, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South Chicago, Rossville.
Harassment in the 5200 block of Cedar, Georgetown.
Driving on suspended license at South Gilbert and East 3rd, Danville.
Driving while suspended in the 2300 block of North and Henning Road, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.