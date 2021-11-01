Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Unlawful visitation interference in the 1300 block of Fairweight.
Child visitation interference in the 900 block of West Woodlawn.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1800 block of East Main.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Battery and criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 800 block of Knollcrest.
Disorderly conduct at Columbia and Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Park.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of South Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant and possession of meth at West Harrison and North Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Domestic battery, unlawful restraint and resisting a police officer in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, Danville. A man was arrested.
Child custody dispute in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Danville.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Bridgett, Westville.
Driving while suspended at South Bowman and Perrysville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.