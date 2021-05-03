Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft at Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Driving while revoked and public nuisance in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of North Stewart.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 600 block of Plum.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of Delaware.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of East English.
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Bismark.
Rckless discharge of a firearm at Delaware and Cleveland.
Battery in the 300 block of Robinson. A man was arrested.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the unit block of South Alexander.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Sheridan.
Telephone harassment in the 300 block of East Roselawn.
Aggravated discharge in the unit block of Bismark.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Aggravated battery in the 300 block of South Kansas.
Criminal damage at Glendale Mobile Home Park, 1831 Perrysville, Danville.
Aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery in the 600 block of East McCracken, Hoopeston.
Burglary in the 16500 block East, 1200 North, Westville.
Theft in the 16500 block East, 1200 North, Westville.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Chicago, Rossville.
Assault in the 300 block of Stewart, Rossville.
Criminal sexual assault at Gardenview Manor, 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road, Tilton.
Driving under the influence at Hills Used Cars, 102 E. Main, Westvile.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of South State, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Vincent Court, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
